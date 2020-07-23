Waller, Berdia Beatrice February 12, 1925 - July 18, 2020 Berdia Norton Waller, age 95, peacefully departed this earthly life and was rewarded her wings on Saturday, July 18th, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Rev. Eddie and Mrs. Pazzetta Norton; sister, Janie Norton; sons-in-law, Will H. Palmer and Sylvester Woods. Survived by daughters, Judith A. Palmer and Deborah A. Woods; grandchildren: Will Anthony (Renata) Palmer, Andre Palmer, Adrian (Heather) Palmer and Brian Palmer, all of Omaha; Brent Palmer, Dallas TX; Jarrett (Alecia) Woods, Lancaster CA, and Amber Rhea Palmer, Salt Lake City UT; 7 great-granddaughters and 3 great-grandsons and a host of others who loved and cared for her. Private Services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be directed to St. John AME Church (2402 N 22nd St, Omaha NE) or the Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org) KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
