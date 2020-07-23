Looking for a loved one?

Waller, Berdia Beatrice
0 entries

Waller, Berdia Beatrice

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Waller, Berdia Beatrice February 12, 1925 - July 18, 2020 Berdia Norton Waller, age 95, peacefully departed this earthly life and was rewarded her wings on Saturday, July 18th, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Rev. Eddie and Mrs. Pazzetta Norton; sister, Janie Norton; sons-in-law, Will H. Palmer and Sylvester Woods. Survived by daughters, Judith A. Palmer and Deborah A. Woods; grandchildren: Will Anthony (Renata) Palmer, Andre Palmer, Adrian (Heather) Palmer and Brian Palmer, all of Omaha; Brent Palmer, Dallas TX; Jarrett (Alecia) Woods, Lancaster CA, and Amber Rhea Palmer, Salt Lake City UT; 7 great-granddaughters and 3 great-grandsons and a host of others who loved and cared for her. Private Services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be directed to St. John AME Church (2402 N 22nd St, Omaha NE) or the Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org) KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News