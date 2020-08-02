Walsh, Carol R. April 25, 1942 - July 20, 2020 Age 78. Retired from Union Pacific Railroad. Survived by many friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, August 3, at 2pm at West Center Chapel. Inurnment: Evergreen Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant a tree in memory of Carol Walsh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
