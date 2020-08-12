You have permission to edit this article.
Walsh, John E. "Jack" December 20, 1937 - August 11, 2020 Survived by wife, Mary Anne Greene-Walsh; and children: Michael Greene-Walsh, Brendan Greene-Walsh and Abbey Greene-Walsh. Private Family MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, August 14th, 12 Noon, St. John's Creighton Campus. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Creighton University. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to stjohns-creighton.org and click on St. John's Live or go to our website and click on the View Live Service button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

