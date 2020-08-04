Ward, Michael H. Age 76, died peacefully at home on Cape Cod, MA July 30, 2020. Born July 1, 1944, he was the beloved son of the late A.J. Ward and Anna Mary (Murray) Ward. Mike is survived by his loving husband Moe Melchiono and cat Jack. He is also survived by the following siblings: Joe, Dan, Judy, Jeanne, John (Erin), and Jeff (Allegra); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Father Tom, and in-laws Pat (Joe Ward), Carmen (Dan Ward), Chuck Milner (Judy), and close friend of the family, Joan Martin. SERVICES and BURIAL will take place on Cape Cod, and a MEMORIAL SERVICE offered at Mercy Villa, both at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's memory may be made to: "Mercy Beyond Borders" at 1885 De La Cruz Blvd. #101 Santa Clara, CA 95050 or http://www.mercybeyondborders.org Sister Marilyn Lacey
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.