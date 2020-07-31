Warner, Jerome Raymond June 1, 1937 - July 29, 2020 Jerome Raymond Warner, of Greeley, passed away July 29, 2020 at the Greeley Care Home. Jerome was born June 1, 1937 in Greeley to Raymond Warner and Winifred Hartman. Jerry was a 1956 graduate of Sacred Heart Catholic School. He was a member of the USAF and worked in various capacities, the latest in Omaha, NE. Preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Marilyn; sister-in-law, Pamela and brother-in-law, Jack Swanson. Surviving family includes sisters, Patricia Swanson of Greeley, NE; and Catherine Bradigan of NH; brothers, Dave of St. Paul, NE; Joseph of Lincoln, NE; and Rev. James of TX; and 19 nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, August 3, 2020, 11am, at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Greeley. A reception is tentatively being planned at the Greeley Legion. Memorials suggested to the Greeley Care Home or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Greeley. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com. LIVINGSTON SONDERMANN FUNERAL HOME 601 N Webb Rd., Grand Island, NE | (308) 382-7070
Service information
11:00AM
Greeley
Greeley, Ne 68842
