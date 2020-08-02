You have permission to edit this article.
Weeks, Rose Ann August 19, 1919 - July 28, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Earl "Red" Weeks; daughter-in-law, Karen Weeks; and parents, Mary and John Okrzesa. Survived by children, John (Jeanne) Weeks, Linda (Tom) Risch, Patti (Bob) Haverman, Ron (Mary) Weeks, Tom Weeks, and Bob (Nancy) Weeks; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Martha Shoemaker and Trudy (Virgil) Soreide; sister-in-law, Ethel Campbell; and many nieces and nephews. Due to community health concerns there will be a Private Service for immediate family. There will be a Celebration of Rose's Life at a future date. In lieu of flowers memorials directed to Immanuel Fontanelle Recreational Therapy Department. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

