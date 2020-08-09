Wees, Michael J. January 8, 1953 - March 15, 2020 VIRTUAL CELEBRATION: 10am Monday, August 10. We invite you to our private family ceremony via live stream at https://youtu.be/hu4tPK5B-3I. Looking forward to the time we can all be together. Celebration of Life planned for 2021.
