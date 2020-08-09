You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Looking for a loved one?

Wees, Michael J.
0 entries

Wees, Michael J.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Wees, Michael J.

Wees, Michael J. January 8, 1953 - March 15, 2020 VIRTUAL CELEBRATION: 10am Monday, August 10. We invite you to our private family ceremony via live stream at https://youtu.be/hu4tPK5B-3I. Looking forward to the time we can all be together. Celebration of Life planned for 2021.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Wees as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News