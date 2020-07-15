Weithoner, Steven John Jr. February 17, 1987 - July 11, 2020 Steve is survived by his loving wife, Christina Weithoner; children, Penelope, Grayson, and Mila; parents, Dorothy and Steve J. Weithoner, Sr; sisters, Theresa, Gina, and Angela; a large extended family and a host of friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 4pm Friday, July 17th, at John A Gentleman Mortuaries - L Street Chapel, 8712 S 82nd St, Ralston NE. Arbor Cremation Society 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

