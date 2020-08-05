Welchert, Donna Jean October 4, 1930 - August 2, 2020 Age 89, of Fort Calhoun, NE. Donna was born in Exeter, NE on October 4, 1930 to Joe and Mathilda Becker. She died on August 2, 2020 in Fort Calhoun, NE. Donna started nursing school at Creighton after high school. She married Robert Welchert on February 11, 1950. They moved to the Fort Calhoun area in 1965 where their life's work was truck farming and raising children. Donna spent her days baking, sewing, canning and taking care of her 17 children. In her spare time she enjoyed quilting and taking care of her flowers. Donna is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Willie and Sue, Bob Jr. and Pat, Jim, Gene and Cathy, Larry and Barb, John and Deb, Jerry and Deb, Royce, Frank and Diane, Donald and Jean, Leo and Shelly, Paul and Michelle, Ted and Sunshine; daughters and sons-in-law: Patty and Ron Yanke, Jeanne and Ken Knight, Linda and Mike Replogle; 50 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and counting. She also has a sister, Agnes Loukota. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; son, Rick; infant son, Timothy; son-in-law, James Kelly III; brothers, Arlan, Donald, Jake; and sister Loretta. VISITATION AND VIGIL SERVICE: 3-8pm Thursday, August 6, 2020, with the 3-4pm hour for the elderly and health impaired. VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Fort Calhoun, NE. Social Distancing will be observed and face masks are recommended. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10am Friday, August 7, 2020, also at St. John's. Interment: Fort Calhoun Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Fort Calhoun Fire and Rescue or St. John The Baptist Catholic Church. SIEVERS-SPRICK FUNERAL HOME Ft. Calhoun, NE | 402-468-5678 | sieverssprickfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.