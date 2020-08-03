Wells, Marguerite Jean "Copee" October 7, 1929 - July 31, 2020 Age 90, of Carroll, IA. Passed away at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. Marguerite was born in Carroll, and was the daughter of Kenneth and Catherine (Shollenberger) Holley. She grew up in Carroll and graduated from Carroll High School. Copee as she was affectionately known to many, was voted Miss Carroll Iowa her Junior year of High School. While working at the Carroll Theater, she met the love of her life Bernard Wells. They were married on December 13, 1948 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Carroll. They set up home in Carroll and had eight children in ten years. Besides being a fulltime mother, she worked at the Carroll Theater, Garden of Gifts, Spurgeons Department Store, and Area XII Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center. She was very involved in the Carroll High School Alumni Association as the reunion liaison and was nominated as Grand Marshall of the Carroll High Homecoming Parade in 2006. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for over 50 years and she was a member of St. Lawrence Parish. Copee enjoyed watching sports with her family and was an avid Iowa State Cyclones fan. She loved attending her grandchildren's activities, traveling, and going to coffee with the girls. Copee is survived by her children and their families: Michael (Karolyn) Wells of Altoona IA, Laura (Dan) Monen of Omaha, Dave (Dawan) Wells of Portales NM, Maureen "Eenie" (Allen) Bock of Carroll, Jennifer Randolph of Council Bluffs IA, Katie Dozler of Carroll, and Melissa (Marvin) Rosenthal of Omaha; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; her brother, Allen (Mary) Holley of Bellevue, NE; and several nieces, nephews and other extended family members. Copee was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard "Bernie" Wells in 2015; her son and daughter-in-law, Kenny and Loretta Wells; her sister, Rosemary Niceswanger; her sisters-in-law: Mary Kloser, Evelyn Wille, and Phyllis Wells; her brother-in-laws: Elmer Wille, Wayne Niceswanger, and Francis "Bud" Wells; her son-in-law, George Dozler; her parents, Kenneth and Catherine Holley; and her in-laws: Fred and Elizabeth Wells. Friends may call at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll after 5pm on Tuesday where there will be a CHRISTIAN WAKE SERVICE held at 6:30pm. There will be No Visitation prior to the MASS at the Church. Those in attendance at the Funeral Home and Mass are asked to abide by Covid 19 social distancing guidelines. Masks are recommended at the Funeral Home and are required at the Church. MASS of the CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be Celebrated at 10:30am on Wednesday, August 5, at St. John Paul II Parish St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Carroll. Lector and Eucharistic Minister for the Mass will be Luanne Kustra. Music will be by Kate Cuddy and Kathleen Macke. Casket bearers will be Copee's grandchildren. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com DAHN AND WOODHOUSE FUNERAL HOME Carroll, IA 712-830-2209
