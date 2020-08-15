You have permission to edit this article.
Werchan, Linda M.
Werchan, Linda M. Age 61 - August 13, 2020 Of Omaha. She is survived by mother, Pauline Mohr of Fremont; daughter, Jamie Plate (Jason) of Omaha; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; sister, Sonia Mohr of Fremont; brothers, Ronald Mohr (Dee), Jim Mohr of Fremont; significant other, Jim Walton and family of Elmwood. Private Services: Tuesday, August 18, 2020, Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Live streamed beginning 10:30am (www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com). Committal in Ridge Cemetery. VISITATION: Monday, from 5-8pm, Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. The family requests masks to be worn. Memorials may be directed to the family for distribution. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY 1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | 402-721-4440

