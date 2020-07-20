Looking for a loved one?

Wernsman, Carol Sue (Kuk)
Wernsman, Carol Sue (Kuk) August 17, 1934 - July 18, 2020 VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Monday, July 20th from 6:30pm to 7:30pm at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, 167th & "S" St., followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, July 21st at 10:30am, St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Servants of Mary. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

