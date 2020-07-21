West, Robert Edward III March 29, 1947 - July 13, 2020 Robert is preceded in death by parents, Robert Jr. and Frankie West; and grandchild, Sophie West-Bruna. He is survived by spouse, Marcella West; daughters, Misty (Brad) West-Bruna and Heidi Turner; three grandchildren, Emma Turner, Michael West-Bruna, and Eli West-Bruna; sister, Mimi K. Kinard; and nephews, Tim Kinard and David (Amy) Kinard. Private family services. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
