Westphal, Robert W. Age 61 - July 29, 2020 Preceded in death by his father, Wayne Westphal. Survived by mother, Geraldine Westphal of Elkhorn, NE; sisters and brothers-in-law: Pamela and David Adolf of Elkhorn, and Sandra and Robert Roggenbach of Kent, WA; and his niece, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Private Family Burial will be held at Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you perform a random act of kindness in Bob's honor. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.