White, Anna Marie February 17, 1952 - August 6, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Rosemary Schnittger; and brother, Ralph Schnittger. Survived by spouse of 49 years, William; children, Laura (Joe) Morris, Lisa Weller, and Jesse Weller father to RaeAnne; brother, Frederick Schnittger; grandchildren, RaeAnne Weller, and Samantha Morris; sisters-in-law, Judith Wood, Christine Edmunds, and Kathy White; numerous nieces and nephews. Anna graduated from Benson High in 1970. She was very active and full of life, loved to travel, volunteer and help anyone in need. She adored her family and doted on her two granddaughters. Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers to Visiting Nurse Association. PUBLIC VISITATION: Tuesday, August 11, 4-8 pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Private Family Services Wednesday, August 12. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
