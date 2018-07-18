White, Qiana Age 37 Survived by husband, Bradley White; children, Kamron, David, Iyana, Brenden, and Brelle; sister, Briana McCray; aunts, Clarice Glaze, Vicky Kellogg; uncles, Chester Anderson, Andrew Glaze, Charles Glaze; Howard and Ellen White. FUNERAL: Thursday, July 19th at 10am, Antioch Church of God in Christ, 3654 Miami St., Omaha, NE.

