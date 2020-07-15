Wickersham, Dolores Jane November 22, 1932 - July 12, 2020 Age 87 of Omaha, NE, passed away on July 12, 2020. She was born on November 22, 1932 in Archer, NE. Daughter of Arch and Hazel (Casey) Martin. She graduated from Tarkio High School then attended Tarkio College where she got Bachelors in Business Education. Dolores worked as a bookkeeper for Scoular Grain Company where she later retired after 30 plus years. Dolores is survived by her son, Scott Wickersham; daughter, Christi Johnson; granddaughters, Amanda Moore, Lauren Mallott, and Kathryn Mallott; grandson, Nathan Mallott; sister, Shirley McLaren; brother, Wes Martin; and five great grandchildren: Paris Wickersham, Preston Wickersham, Myrical Moore, Maverick Moore and Annika Moore. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arch and Hazel Martin. Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery in Topeka, KS at 11am. Memorials are suggested to the American Macular Degeneration Research Foundation, and sent in care of Parker Price Funeral Home. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com. Parker Price Chapel Topeka, KS | 785-234-5850

