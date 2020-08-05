Wiebelhaus, Charlotte A. "Lolly" May 19, 1939 - July 31, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Allyn; parents, Marcus and Mary Becker; brothers, Donald, Wilfred and Florenze Becker; sisters, Mercedes Hoebelheinrich and Rita Vornhagen. Survived by children, Richard and David (Deana) Wiebelhaus and Cindy Shaw (Mark); grandchildren, Nathan, Matthew (Liz), Kaleb, Jonathon, Nancy Corsi (James), Nicole and Kelsey; sisters, Genevieve Schulte (Charles) and Rose Marie "Sis" Paulsen; many nieces and nephews. Private Vigil Service: Thursday, August 6th, 7pm, West Center Chapel. Private Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, August 7th, 10am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment: Evergreen. Memorials are suggested to the church.The family invites guests to participate by livestream. Please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and hit the "View Live Cast" button. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.