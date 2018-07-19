Wiebelhaus, Paul Jun 27, 1992 - Jul 12, 2018 MEMORIAL VISITATION: 5-7pm Friday, July 20th, with a Prayer Service at 7pm, at Elkhorn Hills United Methodist Church, 20227 Veterans Dr., Elkhorn NE. Arbor Cremation Society 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

