Wiles, Drew Stephen May 3, 1988 - July 23, 2020 Age 32 of Weeping Water, NE. Passed away at his home on July 23, 2020. Born in Lincoln, NE on May 3, 1988 to Alan Wiles and Dianne (Massoth) Sorensen. CELEBRATION of Life: 2pm Tuesday, July 28, at Cass County Fairgrounds. VISITATION: Monday, July 27, 1-8pm at Hammons Family Funeral Services. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. Condolences or Tributes: www.hammonsfs.com HAMMONS FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES 207 West H Street, Weeping Water 402-267-5544 | www.hammonsfs.com
