Williams, Cherita "Reddy" Died peacefully in Omaha on July 9, 2020 at the age of 58. A REMEMBRANCE is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, at Millard Barbershop from 12Noon-3pm. All are welcome to attend and Celebrate Cherita's life. Please bring a mask. Flowers and condolences may be sent to: 3223 N. 60th Street, Omaha, NE 68104.

Dfinnman
Dennis Finnegan

A very nice lady. She was always pleasant and appreciated her customers ... I will miss her gracious personality.... Condolences to her family....

