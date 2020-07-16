Williams, Marzetta L.

Williams, Marzetta L. January 30, 1927 - July 11, 2020 Preceded by husband, L.V. Williams. Survived by daughter, Doris Allen (Thommie); sons: Theauthor D. Payne, Dale M. Payne (Arnetta), Curtis A. Payne (Vickie); grandchildren: Brandon, Priest, Emmet, Noel, Charlie, Lonnel, Maurice, Stasia, Dale, Jean, Shaun; several great-grandchildren; brothers: Welton Wright, Clifton Wright, Glen Wright; sisters: Pauline James and Mary Townsend. SERVICES 11am, Friday, July 17, 2020 at Forest Lawn. Viewing 10-11am, Friday at Forest Lawn. Burial at Mount Hope Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

