Williams, Roslyn M. July 15, 1957 - July 18, 2020 SERVICES: 3pm Friday, July 24, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Visitation begins one hour prior to service. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE www.forestlawnomaha.com
To plant a tree in memory of Roslyn Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.