Williams, Tracy L. November 22, 1965 - July 7, 2020 Survived by daughter: Shecka Williams; sons, Jamual and Jordan Whitney; grandchildren: Jordyn Williams and Jeremiha Whitney; mother-in-law, Rosalie Whitney; father: Antonio Davis; sisters, Kamela Wimbush and Consuela Davis; brothers, John (Nicole) Gallion Jr and Antonio Davis Jr; niece, Nichole Wimbush; and a host of other aunts, uncles, family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, July 17, 2020, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home at 1pm. Cremation burial at Forest Lawn, 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd 68152, at 2:30pm-3pm. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

