Wills, Warren Age 58 Of Auburn, NE. Died Saturday, July 25, at UNMC, Omaha. Survived by wife, Bridgit, Auburn; children: Breann (Matt) Gulizia, Auburn; Jacob (Hannah) Wills, Auburn; Lindsey Wills, Lincoln; four grandchildren; father, Bill Wills, Omaha; sister, Wendy (Bob) Synowicki, Omaha; father-in-law, Ted Barnett, Auburn. FUNERAL: Wednesday, July 29, 2pm, Hemmingsen Funeral Home. VISITATION: Tuesday, 2-7pm, with family 6-7pm, funeral home. HEMMINGSEN FUNERAL HOME 801 S Street | Auburn, NE | 402-274-3631
