Willson, Marilyn R.
Willson, Marilyn R. April 24, 1932 - July 26, 2020 VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, July 29th from 1pm to 2pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 2pm. INTERMENT: at later date. Memorials to Trinity United Methodist Church Ralston. Masks requested, please. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

