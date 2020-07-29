Willson, Marilyn R. April 24, 1932 - July 26, 2020 VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, July 29th from 1pm to 2pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 2pm. INTERMENT: at later date. Memorials to Trinity United Methodist Church Ralston. Masks requested, please. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Willson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.