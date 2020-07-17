Wilson, Donald E. August 17, 1946 - July 13, 2020 Survived by wife, Barbara J. Wilson; sons, Andy and Joe (Tori); one granddaughter, Asia Wilson; and sister, Glenna Mastel. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, July 17th from 6:15pm to 7:30pm, at Holy Cross Catholic Church (4810 Woolworth Ave.) followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, July 18th, 10:30am, Holy Cross Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Catholic Church or Siena/Francis House. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, Mass, and Graveside Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
