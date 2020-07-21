Winberg, Robert Jay "Bob" November 16, 1953 - July 18, 2020 Robert "Bob" Jay Winberg passed from this world on July 18, 2020 suddenly and too soon. He was born November 16, 1953 in Jamestown, ND. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Kim (Etterman) Winberg; three daughters; six grandchildren; and many other family and friends. Family and friends are invited to gather and share memories with Bob's family on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary - 72nd St. Chapel. Masks are encouraged. An outdoor service will be held at Gooseberry Park in Moorhead, MN on Saturday, July 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Camp CoHoLo or directly to the family. For more information visit www.BramanMortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
