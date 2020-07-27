Winter, Bernard E. June 10, 1952 - July 25, 2020 Born in Lexington, NE on June 10, 1952. He graduated from St. Ann High School in 1970 and from University of Nebraska in 1974 with a Degree in Agriculture. He worked at Holdrege Co-Op until 1986 when he joined Farmer's National Company. He worked as a farm manager until he retired in 2019. He was an avid Husker fan and a devoted father and grandfather whose granddaughter was the delight of his life. He is survived by his wife, Janet; children, Alison and Nick Speck, and Hilary Winter (fianc�, Craig Butler); granddaughter, Amelia; brother, Bob Winter (Sanfra); many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE: Tuesday, July 28th, at 1pm at Brookside Church, 11607 "M" Circle, followed by Interment in Cedar Dale Cemetery. DRIVE-BY RECEPTION: Tuesday, 4pm to 6pm at Brookside Church. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Children's Home. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
