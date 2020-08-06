Wolfe, Dorothy M. August 15, 1931 - August 2, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Francis; daughter, Cynthia Brown; 14 brothers and sisters. Survived by daughters: Pamela Eihusen, Sharon Smith, Gayle (Frank) Martinez; 8 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. VISITATION begins Friday, 5pm, with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 6:30pm at the mortuary. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Wolfe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.