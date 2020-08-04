Wolfe, Gabriel M. January 7, 1939 - August 1, 2020 Gabriel grew up in Grandin, Missouri. He proudly served in the United States Navy and then moved to Omaha. He married Catherine Hill in 1960. Gabriel worked as a welder at Eaton Metals for many years, as well as Union Pacific Railroad and Nebraska Engineering Company. Gabriel was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Hill-Wolfe. He is survived by his brother, Bill (Oneta) Wolfe from Laurie, Missouri; his daughters: Lori (Chuck) Safranek and Jody (Brian) Conrad; grandchildren: Brian (Julie) Conrad, Mitchell (Adrian) Conrad, Benjamin Conrad and Caitlyn Conrad; great-grandchildren: Aeris and Avery Conrad. At Gabriel's request, memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com
