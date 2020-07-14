Woodring, Michael D. November 11, 1956 - July 11, 2020 Preceded in death by father, David Woodring. Survived by daughters, Amanda (Matthew) Murren and Mallory Woodring; grandson, Mattox Murren; mother, Shirley Woodring; sisters, Tari (Tim) Brewer, Barb (Bob) Kennedy, and Patti (Rick) Harvey; girlfriend, Melody Edinger. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 11am with Visitation one hour prior at 10am at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel. Memorials to the family for later designation. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Woodring as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.