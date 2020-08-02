Woolley, Jeanette (Socha) January 19, 1936 - July 30, 2020 Survived by husband, Brian; daughters, Lynne and Sandra; sons, Donald and David; sister, Marlene; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; step-daughters, Sherri and Terri; step-son, Ken; 5 step-grandchildren; 4 step-great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Jean found her calling in life to be a Nurse. She was very proud to serve in all aspects of Nursing. She loved adventure and traveling. Jean lived in many different parts of the country, making many lifelong friends along the way. Per Jean's request, only Private Family Services will be held. Memorials may be directed to the family. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
