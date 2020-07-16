Workman, Raymond R. Jr. Age 60. Born in Omaha, Nebraska on July 7, 1960 and entered eternal rest on July 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond Workman Sr. and Lois Workman. Raymond is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Rae Ann and David Crisman, as well as his five children and niece and nephew. He proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps., a man of many trades, a friend to many and a stranger to none. Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a future date.

