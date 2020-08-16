Yarpe, Thomas "TIPS" J. August 30, 1951 - August 13, 2020 Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Duane E. and Dorothy A. Yarpe; brother, John E. Yarpe; and grandson, Vincent Yarpe. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Cheryl L. Yarpe; children, Nicole Dunn, Christopher (Sarah) Yarpe, and Travis (Jill) Yarpe; siblings, Bernie (Jeanie) Yarpe, Ron Yarpe, Patty (Mike) Smith, Jerry (Pam) Yarpe, and Cheryl (Ron) Mixan; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. VISITATION to take place on Monday, August 17, from 35pm at Bethany Funeral Home. A Private Family Memorial Service Will Take Place After The Visitation. In lieu of flowers memorials have been requested to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
