Youmans, Arlene Mae (Rudolph) 1928 2020 Arlene Mae (Rudolph) Youmans was born on October 3, 1928 in Fremont, NE to George and Marian (Ibsen) Rudolph. She grew up on the farm with her sister Vernell and attended a Dodge County country school. Arlene graduated from Fremont High School in 1946. She attended Dana College in Blair, NE where she met her future husband James H. Youmans Jr. James and Arlene were married on August 28, 1949 at Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Dodge County. Arlene achieved her state teaching credentials in 1948 and taught school at Elkhorn, NE until her husband's graduation from Dana College in 1950. Her three children Alan, Dale and LuAnne were all born in Blair, Nebraska. The family moved to Persia, IA in 1957 where Arlene later returned to teaching elementary school at Tri-Center Community Schools; completing her college degree from Dana College in 1968; and eventually retiring after over 30 years of dedicated teaching. After the death of her husband in 2012 she moved to Omaha, NE to initially live with her loving daughter, LuAnne; later moving into the Rolling Hills Ranch independent living facility in 2016. Arlene left Rolling Hills in May, 2020 to live alternatively with her daughter LuAnne and son Alan in the Phoenix, AZ area. She passed away on June, 27, 2020 in Carefree, AZ, gently supported by Zephyr Hospice Care. Arlene lived her strong Christian faith everyday of her long life. During her life she was an active member of Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church, First Lutheran Church (Blair, NE), St; John's Lutheran Church (Persia, IA), Trinity Lutheran Church (Persia, Iowa) and St. John's Lutheran Church (Bennington, NE). Arlene taught Sunday School for many years and was active in the Ladies Aid. She possessed a beautiful soprano voice and sang throughout her life in the Dana College Acapella Choir, in her church choirs, at weddings and funerals, and at her Rolling Hills Ranch residence. Arlene was later active in her church quilting group. She made many quilts for her family, friends and their pets. She devoted many years to the Iowa American Legion Auxiliary. Arlene was uniformly viewed as a kind, gentle, considerate person who willingly and humbly gave of herself to others. Anyone who knew Arlene invariably described her as "One of the nicest people I ever met." Arlene was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 62 years, James; her loving parents, George and Marion (Ibsen) Rudolph; her beloved sister, Vernell (Rudolph) Ruff; and her treasured brother-in-law, Lowell Ruff. Arlene is survived by her son, Alan (Julene) Youmans; son, Dale (Yvonne) Youmans; daughter, LuAnne Lathrop; granddaughters, Allison (Tanner) Forster and Erica Lathrop; great-grandsons, Hayes and Graham Forster; niece, Gail (Steve) Samson; her special nephew, Wayne (Karen) Ruff; nephew, Bruce (Tamara) Ruff; three step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and many grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews and great-grandnieces. A good life well-lived. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, July 17, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 322 N. Molley St., Bennington, NE a private interment at Valley View Cemetery in Persia, IA later. Memorials may be directed to VNA Hospice of Omaha or St. John's Lutheran Church. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street (402) 496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.