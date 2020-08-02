Yount, Nancy B. July 30, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Margaret and John Boyle; daughter, Cindy; and an infant son. Survived by husband, Jim; son, Tim Collins; sister, Susan (Doug); special friend, Diana Lemke; and many other loving friends VIGIL SERVICE: Sunday, August 9th, 4pm at West Center Chapel, with VISITATION starting at 2pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, August 10th, 10am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Inurnment: Resurrection. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
