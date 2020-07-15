Zelasney, Clarence L. Sr. October 16, 1930 - July 13, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Mary Ann; infant daughter, Mary; brothers, Louis, Frank Jr., Albin; sisters, Evelyn Lassek, Kathryn Weidner. Survived by children: Davianne and Pete Hluchoweckyj, Clarence Jr. and Shelly Zelasney, Michael Zelasney and companion Peg Fox, Cheryl and Mike Fantaski, Linda and Jody Ellis, Kevin and Vicki Zelasney; 19 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; brothers, Edmund and Bernard; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, July 17th, at 2pm at Funeral Home. No Visitation. Inurnment: Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery. The Memorial Service will be livestreamed on our Facebook page for those unable to attend: https://www.facebook.com/WestlawnHillcrest/. Westlawn - Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE | (402) 556-2500

