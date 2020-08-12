Zendejas, Sylvio James May 9, 1951 - June 26, 2020 Preceded in death by mother, Cecelia Bera; sisters, Betty Gahl, Bea Soto and Rachel Zendejas; and brothers, Tony Zendejas and Martin Zendejas. Survived by significant other, Yvonne M. Kinoshita; father, Sylvio Rebolloso; sisters, Teresa Lopez and Hortense Harris; brother, Vincent Zendejas; and half-sisters, Phyllis Fuhs and Ann Marie Botdorf. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, August 14th, at 10am at the Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Entombment in Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
