Zych, Alice M. June 12, 1928 - July 17, 2020 Preceded in death by her loving husand of 48 years, Stanley Zych; and brother, Robert (Della) Novotny. Survived by her son, Stanley "Bucky" (Denise) Zych; nieces and nephews, Ann Novotny, Marlene (Angelo) Giordano, and Jimmy (Cathy) Novotny; and good friends, Linda (Truett) Giles. VISITATION: Friday, July 24, 10-11am, with CELEBRATION of LIFE at 11am. Both Services at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
