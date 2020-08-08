Zymola, Dorothy R. October 17, 1925 - August 6, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, John Joseph and Marianna Sebesta. Survived by children, Joseph, Marjorie, John, Patrick; grandchildren; and great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
