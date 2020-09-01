Adamek, Jerome "Jerry" July 28, 1938 - August 31, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Jim and Hazel Adamek; siblings, Rich Adamek and Rita Hruza. Survived by children, Mary Beth Hansen, Jim (Julie) Adamek and Tim (Lisa) Adamek; siblings, Claire Marley and Cecilia Johnson; grandchildren; many family and friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE Thursday, September 3, 2020, 9:30am with VISITATION starting at 8:30am at Westlawn Hillcrest. INTERMENT held at Omaha National Cemetery. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.