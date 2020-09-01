 Skip to main content
Adamek, Jerome "Jerry"
Adamek, Jerome "Jerry"

Adamek, Jerome "Jerry" July 28, 1938 - August 31, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Jim and Hazel Adamek; siblings, Rich Adamek and Rita Hruza. Survived by children, Mary Beth Hansen, Jim (Julie) Adamek and Tim (Lisa) Adamek; siblings, Claire Marley and Cecilia Johnson; grandchildren; many family and friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE Thursday, September 3, 2020, 9:30am with VISITATION starting at 8:30am at Westlawn Hillcrest. INTERMENT held at Omaha National Cemetery. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

