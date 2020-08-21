Aitkenhead, Robert Charles October 3, 1966 - August 17, 2020 Born at the Offutt Air Force Base Hospital in Bellevue, NE. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barb Aitkenhead (Friend). He is survived by Children: Autumn Aitkenhead, Omaha; Arlen Greve, Omaha; Father: Charles Aitkenhead, Omaha; brothers: Scot, Omaha; John, Papillion; James Crouse who lives in Minot ME with his wife Clarissa and their children. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to either Siena Francis House or Open Door Mission in Bob's name. Please contact the family for Memorial information.
