 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Allington, Edna M. "Toots"
0 entries

Allington, Edna M. "Toots"

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Allington, Edna M. "Toots"

Allington, Edna M. "Toots" July 13, 1926 - September 6, 2020 Edna passed away on September 6, 2020 at Hillcrest Silver Ridge Memory Care Cottage in Gretna, NE. at the age of 94 years. She was born on July 13, 1926 in Ralston, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ethel Smith; her loving husband, Willis "Bud" H. Allington; sister, Estella (Bernice) Tompkins; and brothers, Stanley and Daniel Smith. Toots is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Lou Smith; special friend and caretakers, Bob and Trish Barta and family; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. VISITATION to take place on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 57pm at Bethany Funeral Home. SERVICE to take place on Friday, September 11, 2020, 10:30am at Ralston United Church of Christ, 7638 Maywood St., Ralston, NE. 68127. Memorials have been directed by the family to the Ralston United Church of Christ. Burial at Ashland Cemetery, 25th and Silver St., Ashland, NE. 68003, at 2pm. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert