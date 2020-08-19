Alms, Alvin Paul Age 87 - April 21, 2020 Of Grand Island, died at Emerald Lakeview. Alvin's family would like to invite family and friends to a celebration of Alvin's life. Join us for dinner at the Grand Island Saddle Club on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 6-8pm. Those planning to attend are asked to please RSVP to the Saddle Club at (308)-382-1966. Grand Island Saddle Club, 1 Kuester Lake, Grand Island, NE 68801. APFEL FUNERAL HOME 1123 W. 2nd St., Grand Island, NE 68801 308-384-0590 www.apfelfuneralhome.com
