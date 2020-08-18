Alms, Alvin Paul August 26, 1932 - April 21, 2020 Alvin Paul Alms, age 87, of Grand Island, died April 21, 2020 at Emerald Lakeview. Alvin was born on August 26, 1932 in York, NE to Paul and Anna (Richert) Alms. He grew up in York and received his education at Benedict High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. Alvin was united in marriage to Jacquelyn Kay Meves on July 1, 1961, in Grand Island, NE. The couple briefly lived in Omaha and later moved to Grand Island where he began Alvin P. Alms and Co. where he was a CPA for 50 years. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Alvin served as a charter member of the Saddle Club and was a member at Heartland Shooting Park. He is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn Alms; son, David Alms; daughter, Allison Alms; brothers: Robert (Connie) Alms, Kenny (Mary Lou) Alms, and Art Alms; sisters-in-law, Marie Alms and Judy (Charles) Kemptar; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Anna Alms; siblings: Edgar (Elnora) Alms, Hilda (Melvin) Gottula, Martin Alms, Marian (Paul) Gruber, Harold Alms, LaVerne (Paula) Alms; in-laws: Detlef (Evelyn) Meves, John (Jonetta) Meves and Joey Meves. Alvin's family would like to invite family and friends to a CELEBRATION OF ALVIN'S LIFE: Join us for dinner at the Grand Island Saddle Club on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 6-8pm. Those planning to attend are asked to please RSVP to the Saddle Club at (308)-382-1966. Grand Island Saddle Club, 1 Kuester Lake, Grand Island, NE 68801. Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project. APFEL FUNERAL HOME 1123 W. 2nd Street, Grand Island, NE 68801 (308) 384-0590 | www.apfelfuneralhome.com
