 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anderson, Glenna Irene
0 entries

Anderson, Glenna Irene

  • 0

Anderson, Glenna Irene November 8, 1958 - September 6, 2020 MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11am at Christ the King, 7308 S 42nd Street, Bellevue, NE. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert