Anderson, Ola M. July 29, 1946 - August 25, 2020 VISITATION: 6-8pm Friday, September 4, at Forest Lawn. Private Family Service with Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. See website for full obituary. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152 www.forestlawnomaha.com
