 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Armbrust, Michael J.
0 entries

Armbrust, Michael J.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Armbrust, Michael J.

Armbrust, Michael J. March 30, 1990 - August 30, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Joseph Harroun; sister, Melanie King; cousin, Oscar Armbrust. Survived by fianc�e, Amanda Rauber; sons Joseph and Marshall Armbrust; daughter, McKenzie Armbrust; mother, Debra Armbrust; many friends and family MEMORIAL SERVICE Thursday 1:30pm Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Memorials to the family. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.klsfuneral home.com and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert