Armbrust, Michael J. March 30, 1990 - August 30, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Joseph Harroun; sister, Melanie King; cousin, Oscar Armbrust. Survived by fianc�e, Amanda Rauber; sons Joseph and Marshall Armbrust; daughter, McKenzie Armbrust; mother, Debra Armbrust; many friends and family MEMORIAL SERVICE Thursday 1:30pm Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Memorials to the family. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.klsfuneral home.com and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
