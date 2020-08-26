Armstead, Mario DaJuan Sr. Age 45 Of Omaha, NE. SERVICE: Wednesday, August 26th, 10am, at Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel. ROEDER MORTUARY - AMES CHAPEL 4932 Ames Ave. (402) 453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com
